Like all such warnings, these contain at least a little truth. Some coal plants really will close. Some people may pay higher bills. But is not the whole story, and it helps to look at how the dire predictions of the past four decades panned out:

Your electric bill will go way up.

When the Clean Air Act passed Congress in 1970 and was amended in 1990 to tackle pollutants from major sources—coal plants and cars— the coal industry, and occasionally the automakers, claimed cleaner standards would force plants to close en masse, thereby raising prices. Though the intent was to cut smog, acid rain, and health problems, lawmakers took industry opposition seriously: The original Clean Air Act grandfathered in existing coal plants so they would not have to invest in most cleaner technologies.

After all, the American Electric Power Company claimed in a New York Times ad in 1976 that “the problems generally associated with the mining and burning of coal have already been solved" and railed against "the destructive, regressive actions of a small minority… the fanatical environmentalists." The ad—unearthed by Greenpeace back in the 2012 presidential election—predicted factories would start closing for lack of power “in parts of our country in less than ten years.” Before that, Carl G. Beard II, director of the West Virginia Air Pollution Control Commission in 1972, claimed, “Consumers of power will pay for these costly errors for the next 25 to 30 years.”

Predictions of huge rate hikes also preceded proposals to crack down on acid rain in 1990. The amended Clean Air Act set up a cap-and-trade program for sulfur dioxide and cleaner equipment to cut nitrogen oxides. In 1989, the utility lobbying arm Edison Electric Institute claimed regulating the roots of the problem—sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide—would lead to unacceptable electricity rates. The CEO of Southern Power testified to Congress that acid rain regulations “could cost electric utility rate payers $5.5 billion annually between enactment and the year 2000.” This turned out to be overstated. When the Center for American Progress calculated the actual impact, the utilities’ estimates of rate increases were off by 16 percent. In fact, 32 states had lower electricity rates (in 2009 dollars) than during the course of the debate.

The lights will go out.

In 1974, an American Electric Power Company ad warned, "Just about this time next year lots of people may be asking, 'What time is the electricity on today?'" The ad ran as an objection to cracking down on how much pollution plants could spew from their tall smokestacks, arguing that the Clean Air Act set an "unrealistic requirement that emissions be measured at the top of the stack, instead of at the ground level where people live and breathe."