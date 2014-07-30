On Monday, a couple of Alabama officials opened a public meeting with a religious prayer—for the coal industry. "I hope all the citizens of Alabama will be in prayer that the right thing will be done," an official said, referring to the Environmental Protection Agency’s climate rule to cut carbon emissions from power plants.

They probably aren’t the only Americans wishing for divine intervention. This week, the EPA is hearing from some of its most outspoken critics on the impact the proposed climate rule will have on coal country. Big crowds of coal supporters rallied at the public hearings held yesterday in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C., and Colorado, though they were matched by big crowds of environmentalists.

I’ve written both about how climate action benefits the economy and why coal’s predictions deserve a lot of skepticism. But there is another contentious argument coming up repeatedly in the EPA’s hearings—that the new regulations will lead to widespread layoffs in the coal industry. Like other coal arguments, this one looks overstated.

The net job loss from the rule is likely to be small. On one hand, the EPA expects the rule will cost at least 72,000 coal jobs starting in 2021. But it is also expected to create that amount—or more—in clean energy and natural gas as states transition away from coal. Past data, from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, found that previous regulations had a 0.3 percent impact on layoffs. A 2011 study by the Economic Policy Institute suggested that the Administration’s major environmental regulations as of that date had altered economic growth by just 0.1 percent.