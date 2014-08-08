This was the week the debate about immigration reform stopped being about policy goals and started being about how to achieve them.

Because Congress has failed to pass comprehensive reform legislation, President Obama has indicated that he will take action on his own. And while he hasn’t said exactly what he has in mind, it’s no secret that he’s thinking about ways to let some portion of the nation’s 11 million undocumented immigrants apply for work permits, while temporarily promising not to deport them. He’s already done something like that once before—in 2012, with the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, known as DACA. That executive action made available similar privileges and protections to undocumented adult immigrants who first arrived here as children, have lived in the U.S. continuously since 2007, and meet other criteria related to education and conduct.

In principle, this would be the kind of move that both Democrats and Republicans could support. The Senate’s immigration bill proposes to help the same people, only in a far more ambitious way. And that bill passed with substantial bipartisan backing. But House Republicans refused to take up the bill, so now the question is what Obama can do unilaterally, by using his "prosecutorial discretion" and other tools of executive action. Already, conservatives are saying that a reprise, adaptation, or expansion of DACA would be “lawless” and “reckless,” as New York Times columnist Ross Douthat put it on Sunday. A few days later, Megan McArdle, writing in Bloomberg View, seconded the warning. “At the point at which you are announcing that [existing immigration] law won’t be enforced against a large fraction of the people who are violating it,” McArdle wrote, “then you are effectively rewriting that law.”

I totally get the underlying concern here. The limits of presidential power matter and smart, reasonable people can disagree about what they should be. But here’s one fact to remember: Any action Obama takes will, by definition, lack the permanence of legislation. President Ted Cruz could undo it on January 20, 2017. He might not want to do that, for all sorts of political and practical reasons. But he or any other Obama successor would have the same kind of unilateral authority to act that Obama does. And reversing an executive order is a heck of a lot easier than trying to undo legislation—which, after all, requires new legislation, which in turn means pushing a new bill through both houses of Congress and getting a presidential signature.