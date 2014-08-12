I can’t claim to know (yet) whether a presidential administration has identical discretion over tax law as it does over immigration law, so I don’t know whether this would pass the threshold test of legality. I suspect the president has more discretion over the latter than the former, and if deferred action for recently deceased wealthy people were slam-dunk illegal, I would oppose it on those grounds. But assuming President Ted Cruz could plausibly shield estates valued below, say, $20 million from tax, within the bounds of the law, my instinct would neither be to scream “Caesar!” nor to blame Obama for setting a bad precedent, but to note that Cruz was insane. It’d be crazy for any president to apply tax law more leniently to people who hit the estate tax threshold than to regular people who don't accrue much if any wealth, and I believe they’d ultimately lose that fight in the political realm, either through legislation or at the ballot or upon the election of a Democratic president who would resume strict enforcement.

Note, though, that the right's response to DACA 2.0 isn't to press Democrats to vote for the Steve King plan to resume deportation of DREAMers, or to take comfort in the knowledge that a Republican president will undo all this some day, but to scream "lawlessness!" sight unseen. Because, substantively, the politics aren't on their side.

This brings us back to the question of method, which opponents of any action will invariably deploy as shells for their ideological priors. But even a limited debate over procedure isn’t a slam dunk, either for opponents of deferred action, or for those who worry about partisan blowback. Congress gave Obama the discretion he’s planning to use and Congress can take it away. Congress won’t do that, though, just like Congress hasn’t created a pathway to citizenship for eleven million immigrants currently living in the country without authorization. At least not yet. I’m not sure how we get from this impasse to the conclusion that Obama’s establishing a uniquely troublesome norm on purely procedural grounds. By what standard is the broad but legitimate use of enforcement discretion a categorically worse violation of political norms than capricious imposition of the Hastert rule? Is there a number of deferred action beneficiaries past which executive action loses its legitimacy and becomes a dangerous norm violation?

I don’t think you can get there without trespassing into substance and politics. And substantively I think the arguments for deferred action are much stronger—morally and practically—than the status quo. The day after Obama’s order takes effect, almost nothing will change for the vast majority of U.S. citizens, while the beneficiaries (most of whom are unlikely to be deported anyhow) will enjoy much-needed breathing room and glorious new tax obligations. This is part of what makes it a more politically attractive use of discretion than the consequential, conservative alternatives Chait imagines, which entail environmental damage, higher deficits, class warfare, and discrimination.

Moreover, I think we're situated at a unique moment, where there's a compelling and exigent moral case for this kind of supposed "norm violating." Congress is very likely one to three years away from passing a law that will give permanent protection to this same class of people. But it isn't quite there yet. Under the circumstances, Obama's move wouldn't just constitute a judicious allocation of resources, but an eminently humane reprieve for the hundreds or thousands of unlucky duckies who'd otherwise get ensnared in the deportation process between today and the day Congress ultimately gets its act together. And if the politics of immigration change dramatically in the next one two three years, deferred action will disappear along with it.

In this way, it's unlike any other act of discretion I can imagine in the current environment. If Ted Cruz becomes president and his Republican Congress gets to work on a comprehensive tax reform plan that would (among other things) abolish the estate tax, a decision to defer estate tax enforcement through 2017 might make sense (again, assuming legality) to avoid penalizing people who have the misfortune of dying before Cruz can sign the bill. If that bill were to fail, enforcement would surely resume at some point. Norms wouldn't have very much to do with it.