Clinton’s aides have tried to downplay her comments, saying they arranged the interview before they knew Obama would strike Sunni radicals last week. But it’s fair to say Hillary, too, has long assumed that the bigger threat to her 2016 nomination chances was economic policy rather than foreign policy. Though she often talks about income inequality in ways that seem targeted to reassure liberals (even if this liberal doesn’t find the talk reassuring), she has felt comfortable staking out more hawkish national security positions than Obama, not least in her recently-released memoir.

Or, put another way, it seems that the potential Democratic challenger Hillary fears most is Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, with her wildly popular brand of economic populism, rather than Joe Biden, who has often been to Hillary’s left during the administration’s internal foreign policy debates.

As a general rule, this is a reasonable approach. Warren has the ability to raise enormous sums of money for a presidential run and she truly excites the liberal activists who dominate the early primaries. She’s also a woman, meaning she could neutralize Hillary’s strongest emotional connection to many Democratic voters. Biden is none of these things: He has struggled to raise money in the past; Democratic primary voters roundly rejected him in 2008; and, of course, he has that Y chromosome. Setting aside the power of the issues on their own, it’s no surprise that Hillary has chosen to move left on Warren’s issues rather than Biden’s as she plots her course to the nomination.

Moreover, Warren has so far shown little interest in or ability to raise her profile on foreign policy. As I reported in my profile of her last year, she struck one prominent Jewish Democratic donor as somewhat inartful when discussing Israel. (The donor generally agreed with her on the substance of the issue.) After the outbreak of the latest war between Israel and Hamas, Warren (almost literally) ran away from questions on the subject.

But, in light of the reaction to her Atlantic comments, there appear to be several problems with Clinton’s strategy of defusing Warren's issues and not Biden's, even if Biden himself isn't a big threat. First, opposition among Democrats to overseas interventions, particularly in the Middle East, remains so strong and raw that, if Clinton continues in this vein, even a weaker insurgent candidate than Warren could theoretically rough up Clinton in a primary (although probably not defeat her outright). That’s particularly so when you consider that Obama remains very popular within the Democratic Party. It’s bad enough to announce your support for a more hawkish foreign policy. It’s much worse to marry it with a shot at the president.