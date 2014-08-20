Soon Americans came to view grief as a private and a psychological function rather than as a communal one. Elisabeth Kübler-Ross’ “stage theory” of grief, with its emphasis on tidily achieving “acceptance,” became our script for mourning. Death began to take place in the remote hospital, instead of at home; wakes were outsourced to funeral homes; and children lived longer, making sudden death more unusual. As American culture grew more secular (and death more frightening), grief began to seem unseemly, something to “muscle through” or “get over.” By the 1960s, Gorer explains, most people had come to believe that “sensible, rational men and women can keep their mourning under complete control by strength of will and character, so that it need be given no public expression, and indulged, if at all, in private, as furtively as … masturbation.”

The result is that many mourners in America today feel that there is something wrong with them—that their sorrow is somehow a sign of depression or failure to grieve “correctly,” mainly because they have so little support from the culture around them, and because grief has increasingly come to seem like a mental illness rather than an essential and meaningful human experience. Indeed, in the recent DSM-5 (or Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders), grief can be categorized as a "major depressive disorder" as early as two weeks after a loss.

But what, you may ask, does any of this have to do with lamenting the death of a person we hardly knew? When we mourn public figures, we are also mourning ourselves. As the psychoanalyst Darian Leader points out, in The New Black: Mourning, Melancholia, and Depression, “public mourning is there in order to allow private mourning to express itself.” When those around us are also grieving, we feel permitted to express a sense of loss we have no other collective outlet for; our loss can be recognized as a central fact of human experience rather than silenced or sublimated. It’s an old phenomenon: In The Iliad, when Achilles mourns for Patroclus (“I am sick with longing!”), Homer tells us that “the warlords mourned in answer, each remembering those he had left behind at home.”

Each death that elicits this kind of mass response is tapping into something deep inside us: Perhaps it reminds us of human fallibility, that the fixed lights in our world really are impermanent. Or it touches us closer to home—reminding you of your own struggle with depression, or of a sister’s struggle with addiction. After all, genius seems larger than life, and when we’re reminded it isn’t—when it dims too soon, as it so often does—we mourn the wasted talent. Cynicism about the fact that we didn’t know the person who died, as Leader says, “totally misses the point.” So does cynicism about the fact that we are idealizing the dead; in death, we always idealize, at least briefly. That impulse has led to brilliant elegiac music and poetry and art (“In Memoriam,” “Lycidas,” the death masks of Ancient Egypt) as well as to breathless Twitter posts.

In the aftermath of Robin Williams’ tragic death, we mourned the part of ourselves that identified with him, pained that this comedic talent—so fantastically able to make us laugh, so antic in his imitations—would have succumbed to depression. Similarly, Steve Jobs’ death made us realize that the avatars of our brand new world of laptops and iPods were getting old—like us, they are surprisingly mortal. Philip Seymour Hoffman’s death was a hard reminder of how unstable life in “recovery” from addiction really is. Just as the soldiers gathered around Patroclus’s body were not trying to “out-sad” Achilles, but to share in his grief, so, too, many on social media were stirred to grieve together.