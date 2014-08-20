As he smiled for his mug shot Tuesday, Texas Governor Rick Perry showed little concern about his felony charges for abuse of power. He even enjoyed some ice cream afterwards.

Most commentators, on the left and right, seem to agree that Perry has little to fear. New York’s Jonathan Chait called the charges “outrageously unfair.” David Axelrod agreed, calling them “pretty sketchy.” Conservatives, meanwhile, have rallied around the Texas governor. On Red State yesterday, he was declared the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination. All in all, this indictment seem to be working out pretty well for Perry.

But baked into all this positive media coverage is a big assumption: that the case against Perry will fall apart. Of course, there’s no guarantee that will happen, especially because we still don’t know many details of the case—specifically, the evidence and testimony presented to the grand jury.

What we do know is this: In April 2013, Rosemary Lehmberg, the district attorney in Travis County, pleaded guilty to drunk driving and was sentenced to 45 days in jail. Perry called for her resignation, but Lehmberg refused. In response, the governor threatened to veto funding for the Public Integrity Unit, a division of the Travis County District Attorney’s Office that investigates fraud among Texas politicians. It was reasonable for Perry to demand Lehmberg’s resignation after her arrest, but he also had ulterior motives: He would get to pick her replacement, one that could look more favorably on him and his Republican colleagues. But Lehmberg still declined to resign, forcing Perry to follow through on his veto threat.