Monetary policy’s biggest party of the year gets underway in Jackson Hole, Wyoming today when some of the world’s leading economists meet for a three day conference. The topic du jour is the state of the U.S. labor market. I know—it sounds awfully technical and wonky for a morning newsletter. But bear with me. What happens at this meeting will have huge implications for the economy—and, ultimately, the wages of ordinary Americans.

In the next few months, the Federal Reserve will end its highly publicized and sometimes controversial quantitative easing program. Under that program, the Fed purchased billions of dollars of Treasury bills and mortgage-backed securities, in order to spur economic growth. Now, the main question facing monetary economists is when to start raising interest rates. Since 2009, the Fed has kept interest rates at zero. The idea was that low interest rates would encourage businesses to invest in new equipment while making it easier for consumers to borrow money for new homes and cars. That money would filter down through companies into the pockets of ordinary Americans, like waiters and construction workers. But the Fed can’t keep interest rates at zero forever. As the economy recovers, such low interest rates could lead to high inflation.

The Fed, led by chair Janet Yellen, is trying to decide when that should happen. But this is not an exact science. It depends on which economic indicators you trust most. For instance, the unemployment rate has fallen to 6.2 percent, nearing its long run rate. By that metric, the economy is nearing full employment and will overheat soon. But other statistics, like the labor force participation rate, tell a different story. That’s the number of Americans, as a percentage of the working-age population, either working or looking for work. It’s well below its pre-recession peak. Part of that is due to demographic changes: As the country ages, a lower percentage of the population will be working. But some of it is remnants of the Great Recession, like discouraged workers who aren’t currently searching for work, but want a job. They don’t show up in the official unemployment rate, but as the economy improves, they will be drawn back into the labor force.

Given the disconnect between different measures of the U.S. labor market, it may seem difficult to craft the optimal monetary policy. But it’s not. That’s because the downside risks are not equal. If the Fed is late raising rates, moderate inflation will follow. That’s not ideal, but it isn’t the end of the world, either. But if the Fed raises rates too soon, it will stifle the recovery. The millions of Americans—teachers, fast food workers and many others—who haven’t seen their income rise in years will continue to see their wages stagnate.