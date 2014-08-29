This may be the most depressing story of the week: Maria Fernandes, a Newark woman who worked four jobs, died as she napped in her car Monday. The police said she regularly slept in her car in between jobs, but this routine became fatal when she fell asleep with her car running. The carbon monoxide and gasoline fumes killed her.

At The Incidental Economist, Aaron Carroll highlighted similar sobering stories from a Time piece about men and women pleading with workers at an impound lot to cancel the fee to get their towed cars back. “I’m gonna lose my job if I’m not there at 5,” one woman said. Another said, “I have to pick up my kids in less than an hour. What am I supposed to do?” These impossible situations are a daily part of life for many Americans. Many more live in fear of them. As Carroll argues, the ability not to live in fear of them—to easily afford to pay the fee to get your car back after it’s been towed—is what “wealth” really is. “To many Americans, a towed car is a nuisance,” he wrote. “A real one, yes, but in the scheme of things, no more than that. That’s wealth. That’s privilege.”

In Thursday’s New York Times, Abby Goodnough relays the story of Terri Hall, a woman from Kentucky whose addiction to alcohol and Xanax cost her a marriage. But thanks to the Medicaid expansion, she’s finally receiving the mental health care she needs, albeit not frequently enough due to long waits for appointments. “I haven’t felt this way since I got my divorce,” Hall said about her potential eviction. “Then, I went back to Xanax, and I don’t want to do that this time. I want to be able to handle this somehow.” The mental health care available to her under Obamacare is helping her do so.

In Washington D.C., it’s easy to forget these everyday Americans. It’s easy to get caught up in wonky subjects, to pursue perfect solutions and to subjugate policy for politics. But Labor Day weekend is the perfect opportunity to think about those who sleep in their cars in between shifts or for whom a $25 co-pay is a back-breaking expense. For decades now, too many American workers have seen little, if any, improvement in their wages. Others lost their job after the financial crisis—an event many had no part in creating—and haven’t recovered. We now know that the costs of unemployment extend far beyond just losing a job. For instance, a new Urban Institute paper released Thursday finds that unemployment creates family instability, particularly for single mothers without a high school degree.