The clearest winner in all of this, by the way, isn’t necessarily the people buying insurance. Those tax subsidies in the Obamacare marketplaces effectively discount the price of insurance for most people buying it, insulating them from price increases. But the subsidies aren't free. They come from the government, which means they come from the taxpayers. If premiums aren't as high as expected, then the taxpayers are getting some relief.

Are there caveats? Yes and they are important. The researchers picked 16 cities in states (plus the District of Columbia) where they could get final or near-final information on prices for next year. It's possible that a more comprehensive review including the rest of the country would turn up different numbers. In addition, premiums in the bronze plans, which are cheaper and less generous, are increasing by 3 percent—still not very much, by historical standards, but it's not as impressive as what's happening with the second-cheapest silver plans.

History matters, too. Obamacare critics will point out that premiums in most markets went up substantially last year, the law's first year of implementation, because insurers had to upgrade old plans to comply with the law's regulations on benefits and pricing. That's true. The law's tax credits partly or completely offset that increase for most people, and the law's goal was always to stabilize premiums after that shift. But the underlying sticker prices definitely increased last year.

Critics will also note that Obama, as a candidate and during the early months of his presidency, famously boasted that insurance premiums would come down by $2500. That hasn't happened, although the Affordable Care Act does seem to be reducing overall health spending relative to previous expectations.

The other caveat is really a warning for consumers. In many markets, the second-cheapest plan is changing from 2014 to 2015, either because new insurers are under-bidding the older ones, or because carriers that charged high premiums last year decided to cut prices this year. Los Angeles is one such place. This year, the second cheapest plan comes from Blue Shield. Next year, it will be Anthem. A consumer who switches from that Blue Shield plan to the Anthem plan might realize savings. A consumer who stays with the Blue Shield could actually have to pay more.

“This is great news for taxpayers, with competition driving down the cost of premium subsidies,” Levitt told me. “For consumers, competition is messier. There will be lower-cost plans available, but people need to be prepared to shop for the best deal if they want to avoid a premium hike.”

It’s confusing, I know. And you can safely assume that not all consumers are going to understand this. It’s going to cause real problems come open enrollment time, particularly since some people will choose to re-enroll in their current plans automatically. But this is the way competition works, for better or worse or (I would argue) some of both. Plans are fighting to claim market share, sometimes by using low prices to lure customers. Beneficiaries who know how to take advantage of this can save themselves some money Those who don’t understand the dynamics could get stuck with bigger bills.