We have new information about what we’re paying for health insurance these days. And like most of the news we’ve been getting related to health care Obamacare lately, it’s good—with a catch.

The data is about the premiums for employer-sponsored insurance—that is, coverage that you get through your job. That’s still the way that most working-age Americans get insurance, even though it gets far less attention than coverage in the new insurance exchanges. The information comes from the annual Kaiser/HRET survey of employers, which is pretty much the authority on these issues. Its main finding: This year, the average annual price of a single person’s coverage is $6,025 and the average annual price for a family policy is $16,834. (Those are the full prices for coverage, including the portion that employers pay directly.)

That’s a lot of money, obviously. But the cost of the family policy is only 3 percent higher than it was last year, and the cost of the single policy rose by even less. That’s pretty close to increases in wages and prices, which is another way of saying that, relative to living standards, employer-sponsored insurance didn’t actually get more expensive last year. That’s pretty remarkable, given how quickly these premiums sometimes went up in the past. From a press release accompanying the report: