Did the Baltimore Ravens know that Ray Rice punched his then-fiancé in an Atlantic City elevator before TMZ released the in-elevator footage last week? What did Rice initially tell the team and the NFL happened in the elevator? Did head coach John Harbaugh propose releasing Rice when the team first learned of the incident?

These are just some of the questions that are left unanswered after the Ravens put out a strongly worded denial yesterday to last Friday’s blockbuster ESPN report that reconstructed how the NFL and team have addressed the Rice incident. Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti also answered questions from the media, talking for 45 minutes and doubting the unnamed sources in the report. "Almost everything in there is anonymous, but it's clear from the subject matter that it's Ray's attorney, it's Ray's agent, it's Ray's friends,” Bisciotti said. Don Van Natta, the ESPN journalist who broke the story, defended his work shortly after Bisciotti finished his press conference.

It’s tough to know whom to believe and there are likely elements of truth in both accounts. But on some disagreements—such as whether Harbaugh suggested releasing Rice—there is no grey area. Someone is lying: either Van Natta’s sources or the Ravens organization. The truth may come out over time. For now, we just don’t know.

In the meantime, we can’t let questions of blame overshadow the need to make progress on the issue of domestic violence. Ultimately, the most important outcome of this incident is not whether Bisciotti is lying or Roger Goodell keeps his job. It’s what Rice, the Ravens and the NFL do to reduce domestic violence in the future. Last week, Goodell announced that the league would support the National Domestic Violence Hotline and National Sexual Violence Resource Center, as well as mandating all team employees receive training on stopping abuse. That’s a good start, but it’s just that—a start. The league should also donate the salaries forfeited by players suspended for abuse to a fund to help domestic violence victims. My colleague Jonathan Cohn has also suggested each team donate money for the fund as well.