Another week, another candidate caught “plagiarizing” his campaign platform from other politicians. This time it was Democrat Gordon Ball, who is looking to unseat Senator Lamar Alexander in Tennessee. Ball blamed the incident on an intern, saying, “I had no idea that this material was cut and pasted on my website from other sources.” That’s probably true, and ultimately, it doesn’t matter since Ball has little chance of actually winning the race. But this transgression represents a larger and more disturbing trend in political campaigns.

Ball isn’t the first candidate that has been caught stealing his platform. Less than two weeks ago, Mary Burke, who is running for governor in Wisconsin, faced a similar scandal. Before her, it was Monica Wehby, who is looking to unseat Senator Jeff Merkley in Oregon. As far as plagiarism scandals go, these are pretty tame. As my colleague Brian Beutler explained recently, the campaign platforms of most Democrats have similar ideas (the same goes for Republican candidates). After all, that’s what message discipline is all about. Political consultants—the ones who actually write these platforms and who are fired when the “plagiarism” is discovered—are trying to stay on message. When those consultants copy platforms verbatim from other politicians, it’s dumb and lazy, but it doesn’t demonstrate anything in particular about the candidate.

But shouldn’t we hold our politicians—all of them—to a higher standard than this? We all know that political consultants are heavily involved in creating these platforms. These incidents demonstrate just how disconnected the candidates are from that process. We should demand more than that. Candidates should actually consider the issues before they regurgitate the party line.

I’m not naïve enough to think that policymaking will trump politicking on the campaign trail. And we don’t need every congressman to lead on policymaking. Many can (and should) be followers. But that doesn’t mean they should ignore the issues. Maybe, just maybe, if candidates spent a little more time doing so, they would support slightly different policy solutions than the rest of their party. Political consultants would no longer be able to borrow language from other campaigns and they would avoid these embarrassing “plagiarism” scandals.