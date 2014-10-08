To Ted Cruz, John Boehner, and the nitwits on Fox News, the Affordable Care Act is a “disaster.” The law’s smarter critics know better. They acknowledge that Obamacare has not collapsed and is probably not going to collapse, as some conservatives warned. They even acknowledge that the law has some positive effects. The problem, they say, is that these benefits don’t outweigh the costs.

Peter Suderman of Reason is one of those writers. His new article references the now-familiar signs of success, like the 7.3 million paid enrollment in the new marketplaces that the Administration announced a few weeks ago. But the statistics are a bit misleading, he says. That enrollment figure was for the middle of August, before a few hundred thousand people lost coverage because they could not verify residency status. Premiums in the new marketplaces will, on the whole, rise at low rates next year. But that’s because insurers are jostling for position and underbidding each other; many people will find that premiums for the plans they currently have are rising next year. Meanwhile, there are cost overruns for building the system and new reports of security problems. A large portion of the people getting health insurance are getting it through Medicaid, which means many of them have difficulty finding doctors who will see them.

Some of these claims rely on dubious evidence or could use more context. It’s true, for example, that Medicaid beneficiaries frequently struggle to find physicians. It’s also true that people on Medicaid are much better off than if they had no insurance at all. Studies have shown that Medicaid beneficiaries end up more financially secure and probably healthier as well, although there's a lot of debate about the latter point. That's a big reason why people who actually have Medicaid like it.

Still, many of the flaws and complications that Suderman chronicles are very real and need to be accounted for. Take the issue of premiums in the marketplaces and what's happening with them. Even though premiums overall are rising slowly and even declining in a few places, prices for some individual plans are going to rise substantially. That’s the nature of a competitive marketplace—an idea that came from conservatives—and, as noted in this space previously, not all consumers may realize that right away. That's a real problem that needs attention from officials.