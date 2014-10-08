Who knew the 2014 midterms—an election that's generated little public interest and is based on little actual policy—would have so much to do with climate change?

The issue has come up in debates across the country this week—in Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and New Hampshire. The Colorado Senate race, particularly, has had a few interesting exchanges. For the second night in a row, Republican Cory Gardner was asked about climate change. For the second night in a row, Gardner stumbled. On Monday, he acknowledged that, “There is no doubt that pollution contributes to the climate changing around us,” but then went on to say he would not act on it. Then, on Tuesday, Gardner refused to answer a yes or no question on whether humans are causing climate change. Insisting the response would be too complicated, he told a (reportedly) pro-Democratic crowd that, "I believe that the climate is changing, I disagree to the extent that it's been in the news." And Gardner isn’t the only Colorado Republican struggling with these issues. During a debate in late September, Mike Coffman, a congressman seeking reelection, got into trouble answering the same question of whether climate change is real. First he said, “No,” then he said, “Don’t know,” during a round of rapid-fire questioning.

Watch video from Tuesday night's debate, where Gardner answered the moderator's question, in front of a booing audience:

As tedious as it may seem to keep reminding Republicans that climate change science really isn’t such a mystery, it’s important that candidates are getting asked for their views. It reveals just how hard the GOP politicians are trying to sound reasonable, even as they reject science. For a while, the clichéd Republican response was “the climate is always changing.” Later it became, "I'm not scientist." Tomorrow it will probably be something else. Reporters should keep asking these questions, and watching Republicans tie themselves into such rhetorical knots. At some point, hopefully, the voters will notice.