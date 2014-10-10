For many Americans, it’s hard to imagine that the stimulus worked. The unemployment rate peaked at 10 percent and real wages have been stagnant even as unemployment came back down. When Obama touts the current 5.9 percent jobless rate, many financial analysts roll their eyes. Yes, the unemployment rate has fallen, they note, but labor force participation is also at its lowest point since the late 1970s. A falling unemployment rate is not good if it’s the result of workers dropping out of the labor market. But not everybody who’s decied to stop looking for work has done so for the same reason. Some of them are baby boomers who are retiring, some are millennials who have gone back to school, while others really are prime-aged workers too discouraged to search for work. Meanwhile, millions of Americans have found work. When Obama says “our businesses have created 10 million new jobs,” it’s a legitimate testament to how far we’ve come.

To judge Obama’s economic policies based on the economy’s actual performance ignores the limitations of the presidency. He cannot pass laws. And when he does want to pass legislation, he has to work with Republicans to do so. This brings us to the most damaging economic policy of Obama’s presidency: the sequester. This was the ransom Republicans earned for taking the debt-ceiling hostage in 2011. Many liberals blame Obama for this. And they have some good reasons. Rhetorically, and maybe substantively, the White House became too concerned with reducing deficits in 2010 and 2011. This crucial mistake moved the Overton window in the GOP’s favored direction of spending cuts. In the 2011 debt ceiling negotiations, the president refused to call the Republicans’ bluff that they would allow the government to default and instead accepted a terrible deal.

Even so, Obama never wanted the sequester and consistently sought a deal to eliminate it. He predicted that the sequester would damage the economy—and he was right. By one estimate, the sequester cost Americans 1.2 million jobs in 2013 alone. The Murray-Ryan budget relaxed some of those spending cuts, but the majority are still intact and will continue to hurt economic growth. Is it fair to blame Obama for the economic damage of the sequester? Maybe a little bit, but most of the fault lies with the GOP.

To understand just how damaging austerity is, one has to look no further than Europe. Forced by Germany into steep austerity, Greece, Italy and Spain have taken drastic steps to cut their spending. But that hasn’t unlocked stronger economic growth, as conservative economic theory predicted. Instead, unemployment is at 27 percent, 12.3 percent and 24.4 percent in those three countries respectively. In the Euro area, the unemployment rate is still 11.5 percent.

On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund released its newest economic forecast—and it’s not good. The IMF expects growth to be just 0.8 percent in the Eurozone in 2015. It cuts its 2014 economic growth forecast in Germany, which is supposed to be the economic engine of the Eurozone, from 1.9 percent to 1.4 percent. It also lowered its growth forecast in emerging economies like Brazil. The United States, on the other hand, is projected to grow at 3.1 percent in 2015. That’s not huge, but it’s faster than all other major industrialized nations.