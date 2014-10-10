It “focuses on Africa, and largely ignores our own borders.” Those are the words Republican Senator David Vitter used this week, in a letter objecting to President Obama’s plan for fighting the Ebola epidemic.

I don’t think it’s the first time an Administration critic has used such a description. It certainly won’t be the last. And that’s troubling, because Africa is precisely where the focus should be.

Vitter’s letter went to leaders of the Senate Appropriations and Armed Services Committees, both of whom must sign off on the Administration’s request to redirect $1 billion of existing defense spending. In the letter, Vitter said the Administration had not sufficiently briefed Congress on how it intends to spend the money—and he demanded, as he has before, the Administration take more aggressive action to keep potentially dangerous travelers out of the U.S.

Are those particular criticisms persuasive? I'm skeptical, though I can't say for certain. The Administration has already provided classified briefings to the relevant committees. House Republican leaders apparently found those briefings sufficient, since they have given their assent. As for more aggressive action to keep out travelers from affected countries, public health experts have said such measures would be counter-productive, because they would hinder relief efforts. But members of Congress certainly have the right to exercise their oversight authority aggressively. Questions about traveler scrutiny are ones over which reasonable people can disagree, and even change their minds.