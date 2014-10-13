The National Institutes of Health's budget for the past decade has been stagnant. In today's dollars, it’s lost 23 percent of its funds due to inflation. But the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, a part of the NIH that has been working on a vaccine since 2001, has seen its funding decline even more. In fact, Dr. Francis Collins, the head of the National Institutes of Health, told the Huffington Post's Sam Stein that the NIH would have a vaccine by now if the agency had not seen these budget cuts. It is testing a vaccine right now, but on monkeys, and it could be be years before it is ready. Collins says a full-scale "dream" vaccine development would be to test two different vaccines, being developed in Canada and America, with 30,000 people. Those are resources the NIH just doesn't have. "Frankly, if we had not gone through our 10-year slide in research support, we probably would have had a vaccine in time for this that would've gone through clinical trials and would have been ready," Collins said.

This isn't a new warning, by the way. But the same Republicans now calling for a czar have opposed restored funding for the NIH. "I support the NIH's core responsibility of basic research, but believe it should stop the frivolous, politically motivated, and wasteful grants it has been funding," Kingston, who is chairman of the House Appropriations subcommittee in charge of the NIH's budget, wrote to Collins last year. "On behalf of the American taxpayer, my committee will continue strict oversight of the NIH budget and encourage Dr. Collins to work with us on spending tax dollars effectively and appropriately."

2. Better guidance for health care workers.

As my colleague Jonathan Cohn writes, the second patient, a health care worker who treated the first Ebola victim, should never have contracted Ebola in the first place if all protocols were followed. One way to prevent that from happening in the future would be to offer more uniform preparation across hospitals and clarified guidelines for health care workers. The CDC seems to be transitioning to this model with several new recommendations, but it may need to dispatch CDC employees to make sure hospitals are following them.

Somebody else has been conspicuously absent as the Ebola saga has unfolded. And Congress is the reason why. The Surgeon General's office is still vacant, because Senate Republicans have filibustered Obama's nominee, Vivek Murthy. The National Rifle Association campaigned against his confirmation because of some comments he made, suggesting that gun violence is a health issue. While the Surgeon General admittedly may not play a major part in responding to Ebola—that's more CDC's turf—he does play a visible role in medical communications.