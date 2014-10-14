Mitch McConnell, the Senate minority leader, often asks President Barack Obama to show greater leadership—at least when it comes to international relations and the economy. But he will make an exception for climate change. At his first and only scheduled debate against his Senate challenger, Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes, McConnell said on Monday that he would rather the U.S. do less on climate change and let other countries take the lead.

"Well the president has been trying to take a leadership position, but of course nobody is interested in tying their hands behind their back and creating more problems for their people in pursuit of a goal they do not think we can achieve," McConnell said. "My job is to look out for Kentucky’s coal miners.”

McConnell, who has railed against the Environmental Protection Agency and rejected human responsibility for global warming, suggested that the U.S. take its cues from other countries, "noting Australia’s carbon tax repeal and China’s growing energy demands," according to Politico.

McConnell often chides Obama for his lack of leadership fighting the Islamic State or counterbalancing Russian President Vladimir Putin. "I think a passive approach to foreign policy, which basically means not asserting American interests, is a mistake," he said in March. "Some leaders are going to exercise power [and] will push limits as far as they can if they think that there's no pushback."