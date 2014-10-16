Ebola was the big story on Wednesday, with news breaking throughout the day. It started early in the morning, just a little after 5 a.m., when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control sent out a press releasing confirming that a second health worker from Texas Presbyterian Hospital had tested positive. The woman, subsequently identified as Amber Vinson, 29, was among the nurses who had taken care of Thomas Duncan when he was at the hospital.

Later in the morning, the CDC revealed that Vinson had been on a Frontier Airlines flight from Cleveland to Dallas on the day before her diagnosis—and that she’d had a 99.5 degree temperature while on board. In his now-daily press conference, CDC Director Tom Frieden said that Vinson should “not have been on the plane.” But, in the evening, new reports suggested that Vinson had called CDC to see if it was ok to fly with her (very) mild fever. It seems she had received the o.k.—or at least, heard nothing to suggest she should stay on the ground.

And that wasn’t the only story of apparent breakdown within the public health care system. The Associated Press and Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that hospital staff had not worn proper gear or used proper procedures during the first two days of Duncan’s admission. During this period, Duncan was extremely ill, and producing large amounts of vomit and diarrhea, making him highly contagious.

Coverage of a developing story can include information that is incomplete or, in some cases, downright inaccurate. Within a few days, or maybe even by the time you’re reading this, new revelations could cast some of this news in a different, less negative light. For the moment, though, it’s hard to escape the conclusion that the public health system failed to perform adequately on multiple occasions. Identifying where those problems occurred and then fixing them ought to be priority number one right now—in Dallas, in Atlanta, and, of course, in Washington, D.C.