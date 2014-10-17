On Thursday, the Ebola crisis took center stage before the House Energy and Commerce Committee where Dr. Thomas Frieden, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and other health care officials testified about ongoing efforts to combat the disease in the United States.

Committee members often used the hearing to grandstand, as they are wont to do, but we also learned some new details about the outbreak. For instance, lawmakers questioned Frieden about why the second health care worker who was infected with Ebola, Amber Vinson, was allowed to travel from Cleveland to Dallas with a slight fever, even though she had contacted CDC before doing so. Frieden said he was not involved in that conversation, but that Vinson did not report any symptoms to the agency.

Republicans spent a large portion of the hearing demanding a travel ban to and from the three West African countries being ravaged by the disease—Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone. As QED’s Jonathan Cohn has explained, it’s not a crazy idea, but right now, most of the public health community feels it would cause more harm than good. President Obama echoed that belief in the Oval Office Thursday night. “I don’t have a philosophical objection necessarily to a travel ban if that is the thing that is going to keep the American people safe,” he said. “The problem is, is that in all the discussions I’ve had thus far with experts in the field—experts in infectious disease—is that a travel ban is less effective than the measures that we are currently instituting.”

Republicans have also called on Obama to appoint an Ebola Czar to oversee the entire response to the disease. The president said he was open to it, since top health officials will soon have to contend with flu season in addition to Ebola, but that he was not going to do so yet.