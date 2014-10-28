Pundits are always complaining that the parties aren’t talking about big ideas and, usually, I’m the first to point out the pundits are wrong. This time, they are right.

Election Day is one week away and, thematically, both parties have very little to say. It's not hard to see why. Obama has accomplished an enormous amount in his presidency and history, I’m convinced, will assess his presidency that way. But today’s voters obviously take a different view. They tend to have negative views of the Affordable Care Act, even though they like its provisions, and they are ambivalent about a recovery that still feels weak. With so many open seats in conservative states, Democrats feel, rightly or wrongly, they can’t run too strongly on what Obama has done.

Republicans have an alternative agenda. They’d repeal Obamacare, lower taxes for the wealthy, shrink the welfare state, claw back environmental regulations and roll back reproductive rights. But the focus on the agenda is nothing like it was in 2010 or 1994, the last two elections with Republican waves, and there’s a good reason for that. Except in the most conservative states, any serious discussion of these ideas in detail would scare away the public. The buzzwords sometimes poll well, but the specifics don't.

All of this has created a sort of ideological stalemate, which Peter Suderman of Reason summed up perfectly last week: “Democrats cannot run on what they have done, and Republicans cannot run on what they will do.”