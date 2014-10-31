Control of the U.S. Senate for the next two years will depend on what voters decide when they cast their ballots next Tuesday. But the success of Obamacare may hinge more on what the justices of the Supreme Court decide when they meet in private on Friday morning.

It’s their regularly scheduled conference—their chance to discuss which cases to hear, which to turn away, and which to ponder for a while longer. Among the cases they will consider this time is King v. Burwell. If they make a decision one way or another, to take the case or to reject it, they will announce it either Monday or the following Monday. But it's possible they will decide to ponder the case for a while longer, in which case they will "re-list" it. (My thanks to Nicholas Bagley and some other friends at the University of Michigan Law School for explaining the possibilities to me.)

King is one of four similar cases now moving through the judiciary system. The lawsuits claim that the federal government can’t legally provide tax credits for buying insurance in states where officials have decided not to run their own marketplaces, leaving that job to the feds. Why? The lawsuits suggest this is what the architects of the law intended. (If you want to know how supporters of the lawsuits come to that conclusion, you can read this paper by Michael Cannon and Jonathan Adler.)

At the moment, only 16 states plus the District of Columbia run their own marketplaces. The other 34 don't, which means the people now getting tax credits in those states, more than 4 million of them, would lose that money if the lawsuits succeed. That'd be a huge deal. The tax credits, worth hundreds or even thousands of dollars a year, are what make it possible for these people to afford coverage in the first place. Take away those subsidies and many become uninsured and the system in those states more or less collapses—an outcome that supporters of the lawsuits have said openly they desire.