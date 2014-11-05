Fresh off their victory Tuesday night, Republicans may be eager to pick a fight with President Barack Obama during the lame duck session. In particular, expect a tense battle over the budget for the 2015 fiscal year. But if the GOP isn’t itching for a fight already, they surely will be when Obama takes an executive action on immigration reform that could allow millions of undocumented immigrants to live in the U.S. without fear of deportation.

Immigration advocates have long lobbied the president to extend his 2012 executive action—the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) initiative, which granted children of undocumented immigrants a reprieve from deportation, as long as they were under the age of 30 and brought here before 2007. DACA also grants undocumented immigrants permission to work, although there’s no guarantee the federal government won’t revoke that permission.

The administration’s legal basis for this action rests on prosecutorial discretion. The Department of Homeland Security has limited resources and must make decisions on how to deploy them. As I explained in August, Obama must make sure that his use of prosecutorial discretion does not cross the line into lawmaking, which is the role of Congress. DACA, most experts agree, does not cross that line.

Advocates were buoyed at the end of June when Obama directed his staff to produce a list of actions on immigration that he could take by the end of the summer. The Washington Post reported that measures under consideration included an order that would grant up to five million undocumented immigrants a temporary reprieve from deportation. Although the reports suggested the Administration had not yet decided upon a course of action, Republicans were furious. Senator Jeff Sessions called it an "exceedingly grave threat that go[es] beyond anything we've ever seen in this country" and "threatens the very constitutional framework of our republic and the very ability of this nation to even have borders." Some even floated the possibility of impeachment.