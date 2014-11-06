If you listened to President Barack Obama and incoming Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Wednesday, you may feel hopeful at the prospect of a functioning Congress. “[McConnell] has always been very straightforward with me,” the president said. “To his credit, he has never made a promise that he couldn’t deliver.” McConnell was similarly optimistic about the 114th Congress. “There’s only one Democrat who counts—the president,” he said. “He’s a player. That’s the way our system works.”

Don’t believe them. Obama and McConnell may be talking nice but their statements are incompatible with their political and policy agendas. They are on a major collision course—and the inevitable fallout is very unclear.

The clearest divide between the White House and GOP senate is over immigration. At his press conference Wednesday, Obama reiterated his commitment to taking executive action on immigration before New Year’s. “What I’m not going to do is just wait,” he said. “I think it’s fair to say I’ve shown a lot of patience and tried to work on a bipartisan basis as much as possible, and I’m going to continue to do so. But in the meantime, let’s see what we can do lawfully through executive actions to improve the functioning of the system.” We still don’t know what that executive action will entail, or whether Obama will scale it back after Tuesday’s election results. But it seems clear that the president intends to do something on immigration.

For Republicans, any unilateral action on immigration is a grotesque offense. As McConnell said Wednesday, “It’s like waving a red flag in front of a bull. … I hope he won't do that because I do think it poisons the well for the opportunity to address a very important domestic issue." In other words, immigration reform may be dead before the 114th Congress even starts. So much for bipartisanship.