The case coming before the Court next year, King v. Burwell, isn’t a constitutional case. It’s a straightforward, (and deeply ridiculous) statutory interpretation case. But Roberts could easily combine the flexibility he showed in the mandate ruling with the logic of the Medicaid ruling, and save the law one more time. In fact, in a world of pure intellectual consistency, there’s no way for Roberts to avoid this conclusion.

To oversimplify for a moment, the issue in King is whether five decontextualized words in the ACA statute—“Exchange established by the State”—mean that the IRS can’t lawfully subsidize health plans on exchanges facilitated by the federal government. If you want to know why this interpretation amounts to a baseless solicitation of right-wing judicial activism, read this or watch this.

Just because the case is ludicrous, though, doesn’t mean conservative justices won’t do the right’s bidding. Roberts, too, could agree with the challengers that the plain language of the statute unambiguously precludes the provision of subsidies to states that don’t set up their own exchanges. But that doesn’t have to be the end of the story.

Because if that’s how you read the statute, then you’re positing that Congress has used its spending and regulatory powers to compel states to set up their own exchanges. But if it’s unconstitutionally coercive for the federal government to say “take this [i.e. Medicaid expansion money], or lose all of your existing federal Medicaid funds,” it might also be unconstitutional for the federal government to say, “do this [i.e. set up an exchange] or we’ll break the insurance markets in your state.”

Obviously, the line between constitutional incentive and unconstitutional coercion is completely arbitrary, and Roberts might just shrug and say that the Medicaid expansion and the exchange subsidy scheme fall on different sides of the same line. But it’s easy to imagine at least a few Healthcare.gov states freaking out about the possibility of a bad ruling, and ramping up their own exchanges, which they weren’t inclined to establish in the first place. Which would go to show that they were coerced into doing something they otherwise wouldn’t have done.