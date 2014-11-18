The Senate failed by one vote Tuesday to advance a bill that fast-tracks construction of the Keystone XL pipeline. Fifty-nine senators voted in favor of Mary Landrieu’s bill, which aimed at boosting her long-shot hope of retaining her seat in a December runoff election, except it fell short of reaching a filibuster-proof majority. This was the first full-floor Senate vote on Keystone, after the House of Representatives held nine votes in its favor, with its latest vote held on Friday.

Keystone supporters have little to worry about, though. The Republican-controlled Congress will just repeat this exercise in the new session.

Whether the pipeline gets built still depends on two variables. Obama’s decision is still unclear, though he appears to be leaning toward vetoing a bill that circumvents federal and state approval. The other holdouts are in Nebraska. The Nebraska Supreme Court still has to rule on a lawsuit challenging the state’s approval of the pipeline.

Supporters often embellish how many jobs Keystone will create. Landrieu, who faces a difficult runoff election in December against Congressman Bill Cassidy, claims it creates tens of thousands of jobs. TransCanada—the company behind the pipeline—on the other hand, doesn’t estimate it will create more than a few dozen permanent jobs.