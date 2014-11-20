Scientists have never been so sexy. This month, the silver screen hosts a parade of films about men whose appeal lies in their brains rather than their brawn. First, there was The Theory of Everything, a look at the relationship between scientist Stephen Hawking (Eddie Redmayne) and his first wife, Jane (Felicity Jones). Then, a whole troupe of scientists and engineers tried to save mankind in Christopher Nolan’s apocalyptic blockbuster, Interstellar. Now, Benedict Cumberbatch, best known for out-witting all foes in the BBC’s “Sherlock,” comes to theaters as Alan Turing, father of the modern computer, in The Imitation Game.

Our cinematic fascination with scientists might be new, but the idea behind The Theory of Everything and The Imitation Game is a tried and tested Hollywood formula: the Great Man biopic. (And yes, they’re usually men.)

We watch biopics for the same reason we read memoirs and obituaries—to walk through the chapters of another person’s timeline, to feel that life has a narrative. But a successful biopic doesn’t just reenact events or an individual’s journey; it is a study in character. We go into a movie knowing that the subject was as genius or a hero, a martyr or titan. We should leave with a more nuanced understanding of who he was, his complexities and flaws. Amadeus gave us a Mozart who was as childish and irresponsible as he was genius. Milk showed us a man whose inexhaustible political zeal exhausted those closest to him.

Where both Theory and Imitation fall short, despite the efforts of their stars, is that they seek to glorify rather than to interrogate their subjects. Of course, both of these men deserve celebration. Hawking fundamentally changed our understanding of black holes, quantum mechanics, and relativity, all the while popularizing science with his best-selling A Brief History of Time. And Turing was responsible for breaking Enigma (Nazi Germany’s secret military code), inventing the computer, and saving millions of lives. His was a gripping, extraordinary tale, and Cumberbatch excels as Turing, his watery eyes, stiff jaw, and slight stutter conveying a man who is awkward and difficult, vulnerable and brilliant.