President Obama will formally announce an executive order on immigration tonight, following through on a promise to bring several million undocumented workers out of the shadows—at least temporarily—and likely sending his conservative critics into a frenzy.

More details of the plan leaked out on Wednesday, as Administration officials huddled with supporters and Obama dined with Congressional supporters. But the basics, which Obama will formally unveil in an address from the White House, have been clear for a few days. Obama’s order will offer a deportation reprieve and working papers to undocumented parents of children who are either citizens or have legal residency here. The order will grant similar status to undocumented residents who were initially brought here as children—by expanding eligibility for the existing “Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals” (DACA) program. The order will not include parents of DACA children, to the disappointment of immigration advocates.

Between those and other changes, as many as 5 million people could gain protection and working papers, although the number depends a bit on who’s counting. Obama will also announce some new border security measures, along with expanded visas for high-tech workers. Because this is an executive order, the changes will, by definition, by temporary. An Obama successor in the White House could reverse it.

That last part is a key reason that Administration officials believe this is legal: Obama’s action will be simply a matter of exercising prosecutorial discretion with the confines of existing immigration law. As Erwin Chemerinsky and Samuel Kleiner have noted in these pages, Presidents Reagan and Bush invoked similar authority during their tenures. Even many (though not all) conservative attorneys seem to think Obama will be on solid legal ground, given the substance of immigration statutes and very real fact that the government can’t be deporting all undocumented immigrants anyway.