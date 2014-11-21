Conservatives have reacted to Barack Obama’s executive action on immigration exactly as expected, bestowing an array of new titles on the president: tyrant, monarch, king, and so on. But name-calling may only be the beginning of it. Republicans are weighing whether to use a government funding bill to block Obama’s action. It’s looking increasingly clear that they will—and that an ensuing government shutdown could last a long time.

Republicans have pushed so many "scandals"—Benghazi, IRS, Fast and Furious, Solyndra—that it's difficult to know when their anger is real and when it's manufactured for political purposes. In this latest case, though, the fury is very real. The editorial board of National Review, for instance, has gone from imploring Republicans to be "a responsible party … just as the conventional wisdom has it" a few weeks ago to arguing that “House Republicans should consider a bill to fund the government except for Citizenship and Immigration Services (CIS), the agency in the Department of Homeland Security responsible for implementing the president’s order, and perhaps a few other selected portions of the administration.”

It’s not exactly clear if this would work, since the deferred action program is self-funded through user fees. But there’s no doubt that once the Republican Congress begins in January, it will have tools to use a government funding bill to block Obama’s action (by attaching a policy rider that blocks implementation of the executive action). If Obama vetoed a funding bill with such a rider, it would set up another government shutdown fight.

Reports currently indicate that soon-to-be Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker John Boehner don’t want that fight. The 2013 shutdown was a political disaster for Republicans. The Republican leadership doesn’t want to risk squandering any momentum they earned from the midterms. But as evidenced by the National Review editorial, much of the party is yearning—and feels a responsibility to initiate—that fight.