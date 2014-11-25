Protests have started in Ferguson, following the announcement that Officer Darren Wilson will not face charges in the August 9 shooting death of unarmed teenager Michael Brown. A police car was smashed, police are using tear gas, and reporters have said they heard gunshots.

Expect to see a lot of commentators respond to the Ferguson decision by arguing that the system worked. A randomly selected grand jury saw all of the evidence in the case and made its decision accordingly. Unlike an actual trial, an indictment requires just nine of the 12 jurors to agree on a charge—and, still, there wasn’t support to pursue charges. Meanwhile, the protests started immediately following the verdict, before journalists and lawyers had a chance to examine the hundreds of pages of evidence from the case.

There’s some truth to that. The evidence in this case is very murky. Did Wilson pull Brown by the neck into the car, as some witnesses allege, including Dorian Johnson, the friend who was with Brown at the time? Or did Brown refuse to let Wilson exit his vehicle and punch him multiple times? When Wilson fired the fatal shots, did Brown have his hands up in position to surrender? Or was he making an aggressive movements towards Wilson? The witness statements and three autopsies that were performed on Michael Brown’s body—one each by the county, the Justice Department and by a private practice that Brown’s parents requested—don’t seem to answer those questions definitively.

Ultimately, we don’t know—and will likely never know—exactly what happened in the altercation between Wilson and Brown. Given that, it’s not surprising that the grand jury failed to indict Wilson. A conviction was always a long shot.