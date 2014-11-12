After Officer Darren Wilson shot and killed Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri on August 9, protests erupted in the streets, as residents demanded that Wilson face criminal charges. Over the past three months, that process has been underway as a grand jury has been hearing evidence on the case and deciding whether to indict Wilson. It is expected to reach a decision any day now.

No one knows whether Wilson will be indicted. But if the grand jury decides that there is not enough evidence to indict, there will be new protests, potentially violent ones. Missouri officials are trying to prevent that from happening. On Tuesday, Governor Jay Nixon explained that no violence would be allowed and that, if necessary, he would call in the National Guard to keep the peace. "This is America. People have the right to express views and grievances, but they do not have the right to put fellow citizens and property at risk," he said. "Violence will not be tolerated."

Ferguson residents are preparing for the worst. At Salon, Joanna Rothkopf reports that gun sales at a nearby shooting range were up 40-50 percent last week and one Ferguson insurance broker told CNN that he brings an extra gun to work in case he is trapped and has "to have a John Wayne shootout." Ferguson cops are readying themselves as well, purchasing thousands of dollars worth of riot gear, pepper spray and rubber bullets.

Why does everyone—Governor Nixon, Ferguson residents and cops—seem prepared for further protests if the grand jury's decision is unknown? That's because a Washington Post investigation and the release of an autopsy report from the county medical examiner's office all point towards Wilson not being indicted. The Post, for instance, reported that “seven or eight African American eyewitnesses have provided testimony consistent with Wilson’s account, but none of them have spoken publicly out of fear for their safety.” This isn’t all the evidence, of course, and the grand jury could still indict Wilson. But the leaks in the case have Missouri officials and Ferguson residents preparing for no criminal charges.