Unrest in Ferguson continued for a second night after a grand jury refused to indict Darren Wilson, the police office who shot Michael Brown. In response to Monday’s events, Missouri Governor Jay Nixon increased the National Guard troops from 700 to 2,200. And while the Associated Press report said the clashes were more subdued yesterday, arrests continued and a cop car was set on fire.
Earlier that night, ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos aired Wilson’s first interview. The network billed it as a “tell-all,” in which Wilson insisted he would not have done anything differently. “My job isn’t to just sit and wait. I have to see where this guy goes,” Wilson said.
"The reason I have a clean conscience is because I know I did my job right,” he added, saying that Brown physically attacked him and made Wilson fear for his life. "I didn't know if I'd be able to withstand another hit like that.”
You can watch a clip of it here:
If you’ve followed the news, little of this should be surprising. This is the version of events Wilson’s supporters have been giving to the media and that he eventually gave to the grand jury. Now he’s getting to give it publicly, on television. Wilson has been cleared legally, but now he gets to clear his name publicly, and maybe not for the last time.
That’s his right, of course. But there’s another perspective we’ll never hear: Michael Brown’s. His family can speak out in defense, and there are witnesses whose testimony undercuts things Wilson is saying, but Brown can’t speak for himself. He can’t talk about his perceptions—what he was thinking at the time—or give his own account of precisely what happened when.
In this respect, the controversy is similar to the one over the shooting of Trayvon Martin by George Zimmerman in 2012. There are many differences, obviously—Zimmerman was not a uniformed officer, for one thing, and Zimmerman actually went to trial. But, in both instances, the men who pulled the trigger had the opportunity to do television interviews, in order to tell their side of what happened. The victims couldn’t share theirs.
Wilson’s interview didn’t address the nationwide debates over racial injustice and police accountability. It was simply an attempt to rehabilitate his image. Wilson’s TV appearances will probably only exacerbate the tensions, with Ferguson’s frustration still raw.
—Rebecca Leber
