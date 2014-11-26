Unrest in Ferguson continued for a second night after a grand jury refused to indict Darren Wilson, the police office who shot Michael Brown. In response to Monday’s events, Missouri Governor Jay Nixon increased the National Guard troops from 700 to 2,200. And while the Associated Press report said the clashes were more subdued yesterday, arrests continued and a cop car was set on fire.

Earlier that night, ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos aired Wilson’s first interview. The network billed it as a “tell-all,” in which Wilson insisted he would not have done anything differently. “My job isn’t to just sit and wait. I have to see where this guy goes,” Wilson said.

"The reason I have a clean conscience is because I know I did my job right,” he added, saying that Brown physically attacked him and made Wilson fear for his life. "I didn't know if I'd be able to withstand another hit like that.”

You can watch a clip of it here: