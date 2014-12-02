The Latest Challenge to Obamacare Should Embarrass Conservative Judges

If a law's meaning is to be divined from its text, and the Chevron standard says you can only find for the challengers if the law's meaning is unambiguous, a conservative justice can’t find for them without implicitly rebuking or insulting all those other judges—including, most likely, all of the liberal justices on the Supreme Court. Otherwise, the argument becomes self-contradictory. It’s by definition ambiguous unless the many judges and scholars who’ve looked at this issue and rejected the challenge are daft or corrupted or engaging in some kind of conspiracy.

And you can’t suggest that without surrendering all pretense of humility—the very mantle of conservative jurisprudence.

In an exceptionally clean demolition of the challengers’ case, University of Michigan law professor Nicholas Bagley hinted at this basic contradiction. “[T]he aspect of their argument that troubles me the most [is] their unyielding conviction that they’ve identified the only possible construction of the ACA,” Bagley wrote in a brief for the Journal of Health Politics, Policy and Law. “Nowhere do they so much as acknowledge the possibility that maybe, just maybe, they’re wrong. That’s because they can’t admit to doubt. Because of the deference extended to agency interpretation, doubt means they lose. But their unwillingness even to acknowledge ambiguity reflects an important difference between legal advocacy and neutral interpretation.”