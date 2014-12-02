The Latest Challenge to Obamacare Should Embarrass Conservative Judges

When the Supreme Court decides whether to void Affordable Care Act subsidies in dozens of states that didn’t establish their own insurance exchanges, the most important word the justices will have to grapple with won’t be the word “exchange” or “established” or “state.” It will be the word “unambiguous.”

To quote Justice Antonin Scalia, the question before the justices (or at least the textualists among them) will be whether the words of the ACA statute, “in their context and with a view to their place in the overall statutory scheme,” unambiguously mean that the IRS can not and should never have subsidized health insurance in Healthcare.gov states.

That’s what the challengers in King v. Burwell claim. But if there’s any ambiguity—if the challengers’ reading of the law isn’t obviously the only reasonable way to read it—then those challengers should lose.

This so-called Chevron deference standard is an exceptionally high bar for the law’s opponents to clear. It helps explain the right’s strained and ongoing effort to rewrite the political and legislative histories of Obamacare by positing an alternate reality in which the bill’s authors either intentionally, or through sheer cluelessness, pledged to destroy insurance markets in states that didn’t collaborate with the ACA’s socialist health care scheme, and never told anyone.