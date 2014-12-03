Poll: Obama's Immigration Plan Could Help Hillary Clinton Win Latino Voters

President Barack Obama’s executive action protecting more than four million undocumented immigrants from deportation isn’t just good policy. It’s also good politics for the Democratic Party.

A new poll from Latino Decisions asked 405 Latino voters if they were more or less likely to support Hillary Clinton for president if she said she would extend the executive action. The results were clear: 85 percent of respondents were likely to support Clinton in such a situation, with just 11 percent saying they were unlikely to support her.