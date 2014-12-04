Uber's Travis Kalanick Supports Obamacare. Now He Needs to Support a Tax Hike for the Uber-Rich.

Basically, many of us got paid more than what our skills were worth on the open market, while a small handful of superstars got paid substantially less than their skills were worth. For example, if you worked on a car assembly line, your employer almost certainly paid you a higher wage than he or she could have paid someone plucked off the street to do the same job. Conversely, if you were a brilliant engineer who came up with some design innovation that made the auto manufacturer billions of dollars, you probably pocketed substantially less than the full market value of your skills.

Something similar also happened within occupations. Last year I wrote about the misery of being a partner at a major law firm these days. But, for years, legal partnerships practiced a rather aggressive form of redistribution. The big rainmaker partners were paid incredibly well—taking home $3, $4, $5 million a year. But they were paid substantially less than they would have commanded in a wide open market. In return, many junior partners, or partners who brought in little business for the firm, earned far above what the free market would have awarded them. It was a bit like professional sports before the era of free agency.

Now, obviously, employers didn’t set out to use wages as the basis for some elaborate social insurance scheme. They did this partly because they were pushed by unions, partly because no free market actually existed for their employees’ labor (if you were a law firm looking for paralegals, you couldn’t just go to the local paralegal exchange and pick out the cheapest ones), and partly because companies were organized in a way that made it hard to take an open-market approach to hiring and paying workers. It was often easier to overpay for unskilled workers, just for the certainty of knowing they would be there when you needed them. It was often easy to underpay for highly-skilled, superstar labor, because big companies had pay-scales and other norms that placed an effective limit on how much any one employee could earn above colleagues doing similar work.

But the practical effect was very similar to, say, Obamacare: The system pooled risk and transferred money from rich to poor. Highly paid workers effectively accepted a discount on their earnings and, in exchange, were insured against the possibility that the value of their skills would completely collapse. Overall, the system reduced inequality and made people at the bottom substantially better off.

No doubt the trend away from this model has been at least a generation in the making. Between the rise of outsourcing, the decline of unions, the erosion of norms that tended to equalize pay both within and across jobs inside a company, and, perhaps most importantly, the rise of an increasingly free market for various kinds of labor, superstars are steadily capturing more of what they’re worth, and the folks at the bottom are losing their old premium. Rainmaker law partners now regularly schlep their practices from firm to firm in search of the highest bidder. Star bond traders reap such enormous bonuses they sometimes take home more than the CEOs they nominally report to. Meanwhile, workers at North Carolina textile mills have come to understand that their pay is pretty closely tied to what their Bangladeshi counterparts can earn for similar work.