Uber's Travis Kalanick Supports Obamacare. Now He Needs to Support a Tax Hike for the Uber-Rich.

No doubt the trend away from this model has been at least a generation in the making. Between the rise of outsourcing, the decline of unions, the erosion of norms that tended to equalize pay both within and across jobs inside a company, and, perhaps most importantly, the rise of an increasingly free market for various kinds of labor, superstars are steadily capturing more of what they’re worth, and the folks at the bottom are losing their old premium. Rainmaker law partners now regularly schlep their practices from firm to firm in search of the highest bidder. Star bond traders reap such enormous bonuses they sometimes take home more than the CEOs they nominally report to. Meanwhile, workers at North Carolina textile mills have come to understand that their pay is pretty closely tied to what their Bangladeshi counterparts can earn for similar work.

But all those forces may be nothing compared to the rise of the sharing economy. As I noted in a recent piece, there’s a growing number of Uber-like platforms that not only connect individual service providers with individual customers—drivers, deliverers, handymen, house cleaners—but which help larger companies replace fulltime employees with freelancers who can do the work as they need it done. We’re not far from the day when a factory will be able to perfectly tie its stock of assembly-line workers to its daily or even hourly demand for them, and therefore will no longer build a staff of fulltime workers big enough to handle peak production. And it’s not just blue-collar workers. A similar thing is happening for nurses, lawyers, even management consultants.

For the superstars, this will almost certainly be a boon. They will be able to make far more money on their own, charging by the gig, than they ever made with a fulltime job. For the rest of us, it will mean somewhere between a slight and a catastrophic drop in income. Inequality, which has increased to an alarming extent in recent years, will accelerate. The ranks of the working poor will, too.