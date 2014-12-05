Republicans Are Responsible for Heightened Fiscal Uncertainty

In fact, many of the issues requiring Congressional action next year were on the agenda this year, as well. They passed a debt ceiling increase in February, a dox-fix in March, a patch for the highway trust fund in July, and an extension to the Ex-Im bank in September. In the next few days, they will likely pass an extension of the tax extenders and an omnibus bill that funds most of the government for the remainder of the 2015 fiscal year. The only real legislative deadline in 2015 that didn’t also exist in 2014 is the expiration of the Children’s Health Insurance Program. But Congress faced other deadlines this year as well, like the farm bill, which don’t come up next year. In other words, 2015’s legislative deadlines aren’t any more worrisome than 2014’s.

So why has fiscal and policy uncertainty returned? Part of the reason is that Congress already kicked the can down the road with the highway trust fund and Export-Import bank. Can they really do that again? (Yes, but it might be harder to do so.) More importantly, Republicans, reinvigorated by their midterm victories and emboldened by President Obama’s executive action on immigration, are intent on using budget bills to challenge the president’s authority. That’s exactly what’s happening with the government funding bill for the 2015 fiscal year. Republicans are coalescing around a proposal to fund most of the government through September, with the exception of the Department of Homeland Security which would be funded until February. That would set up a smaller showdown between Republicans and Obama, but a showdown nonetheless.

It’s hard to predict whether they will use the same, or more dangerous, tactics with the government funding bill for the 2016 fiscal year or legislation to raise the debt ceiling. But the risk that they do so is much larger than at any point this year. Don’t blame the legislative schedule for that. Blame the GOP.