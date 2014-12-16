Don't Let "Black Lives Matter" Become Another Ice Bucket Challenge

At the height of the ice bucket craze, a high school classmate dared me to subject myself to the freezing baptism. The challenge was an ingenious promotional tool employed (but not invented) by the nonprofit ALS Association to raise money for research into Lou Gehrig’s disease. I accepted my friend's dare, and told him I would double his donation toward combating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. He had no clue what I was talking about. He did the challenge because it was popular, not to support some disease.

Similarly, today there are countless videos of people—congressional members and staff, suburban high school students, and even people in other countries—walking with their hands up or staging die-ins on our television screens. Professional athletes and celebrities have donned t-shirts emblazoned with the last words of Eric Garner, an unarmed black man choked to death by a police officer for selling cigarettes: “I Can’t Breathe.”

The rapid spread of #BlackLivesMatter, built by a new generation of activists rather than legacy civil rights leaders, is nothing short of revolutionary. With only the power of their message, strength of conviction, and social media, these young black leaders have innovated and pioneered a new form of grassroots movement, the likes of which our nation has never seen. The movement has ignited a national debate about how our society generally, and police specifically, treat young black Americans.