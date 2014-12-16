Don't Let "Black Lives Matter" Become Another Ice Bucket Challenge

Over the weekend, Samuel L. Jackson recorded a call to action in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, which is protesting aggressive policing of black people. The actor, in a video posted to his Facebook page and has since been shared more than 68,000 times, sang a short song ("We ain't gonna stop 'til people are free") and challenged others to post videos of their doing the same. Specifically, he directed his message at “all you celebrities out there who poured ice water on your head,” a reference to the ALS ice bucket challenge that went viral this summer.

As more and more people join the movement that emphatically declares the sanctity of black life, its mission is at risk of losing intensity. The righteous tools of protest are steadily being co-opted by the social-media masses, wherein popularity supplants solidarity as the motivation for some participants.

At the height of the ice bucket craze, a high school classmate dared me to subject myself to the freezing baptism. The challenge was an ingenious promotional tool employed (but not invented) by the nonprofit ALS Association to raise money for research into Lou Gehrig’s disease. I accepted my friend's dare, and told him I would double his donation toward combating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. He had no clue what I was talking about. He did the challenge because it was popular, not to support some disease.

Similarly, today there are countless videos of people—congressional members and staff, suburban high school students, and even people in other countries—walking with their hands up or staging die-ins on our television screens. Professional athletes and celebrities have donned t-shirts emblazoned with the last words of Eric Garner, an unarmed black man choked to death by a police officer for selling cigarettes: “I Can’t Breathe.”