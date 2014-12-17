Andrew "I'm Not a Scientist" Cuomo Listens to Scientists on Fracking

On Wednesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a ban on hydraulic fracturing, delivering a major victory to environmentalists over the oil and gas industry. New York's debate over fracking has dragged on for roughly six years (during this time, the state kept a moratorium on the practice). In that time, Cuomo's administration studied the economic, health, and environmental impacts of drilling for natural gas in western New York, compiling a 184-page report. The Department of Health report found "significant uncertainties about the kinds of adverse health outcomes" of fracking—like the public health risks of contaminated drinking water.

Fracking is a drilling process that injects a cocktail of water, sand, and chemicals into shale rock deep underground, fracturing the rock to extract oil and gas. Other Democratic-controlled states like California and Illinois have chosen to allow regulated fracking; New York pursued the stricter option.

Anyone who has listened to Cuomo recently might be surprised by his decision. That's because whenever he discussed fracking, Cuomo sounded like a Republican who says he's not a scientist on climate change. “I’m not a scientist,” Cuomo said in October. “Let the scientists decide." Cuomo repeated that line on Wednesday, saying, "I will be bound by what these experts say because I am not in a position to second guess them with my expertise. I am not a scientist." (Several weeks ago, Cuomo refused to answer a question about the causes of climate change, calling it a "political debate.")