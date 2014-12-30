Still, such hikes were not without opposition. Notably, fast food companies sounded the alarm over the possible consequences of minimum wage hikes—namely, that consumers would pay higher prices and companies would be forced to cut jobs.

In California, which passed a minimum wage hike in 2013 that went into effect this summer, a spokeswoman for the state’s Chamber of Commerce told the Associated Press that the law would stymie job growth.

"We have it tagged as a job killer, given the increased costs businesses will be faced with," she said.