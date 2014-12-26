The Intense Scrutiny of Rape Survivors' Stories in 2014 Will Only Make the Movement Stronger

Because justice can never be achieved by assuming factuality. Investigating survivors’ stories requires an uncomfortable line of questioning, but it's the best way to approach the truth. As this year showed, we can't even trust progressive universities or respected reporters to get it right.

Our pursuit of justice should not be so fevered as to presume guilt or trample the accused's rights. “The victims deserve justice," Judith Shulevitz wrote for The New Republic in October. "The men deserve due process.” She argued that “the rules governing sexual conduct on campus have strayed from any commonsense understanding of justice.” Indeed, national stories this year didn’t just describe victims who were denied justice, they also introduced alleged assailants who were mistreated once they'd been accused and punished for crimes they may not have committed. The Boston Globe ran a story in August about a former University of Massachusetts Amherst student suing the school for his expulsion following a sexual assault allegation against him, despite the fact that, according to the lawsuit, his accuser did not call their interaction harassment, assault, or rape when she filed her complaint.

And then there's Jackie, who endured more scrutiny than any accuser this year. Her brutal account of being gang-raped at a UVA fraternity party, as described to Rolling Stone's Sabrina Rubin Erdely, prompted widespread horror and disbelief. This disbelief, it turned out, was well founded. In a series of stories for The Washington Post, T. Reiss Shapiro essentially re-reported the story, investigating Jackie’s claims, interviewing her classmates, and generally doing deeper research than Erdely had done. (Rolling Stone explained that it had "decided to honor" Jackie's request that her alleged assaulters not be contacted, "for fear of retaliation against her.") The story unraveled. The fraternity in question didn’t have a party the night Jackie claims to have been assaulted; the particular individual Jackie claims orchestrated the assault may or may not exist; even the description of the assault itself seems to have changed significantly.

The unraveling of Jackie’s story is bad for Jackie, it’s bad for Erdely, it’s bad for Rolling Stone, and at first glance it seems bad for the credibility of sexual assault survivors everywhere. But we’ve come further than that, as the rest of 2014 shows. The unraveling of Jackie’s story hasn’t cast widespread doubt on stories of rape in our country. As women continue to come forward with allegations against Bill Cosby, the media—not only established media outlets, but also social media—have sympathized more often with these women than not. But even negative media attention can be a good thing for a survivor’s story.

For example, in July, Slate’s Amanda Marcotte wrote about a teenager named Jada, who discovered she had been sexually assaulted only after pictures of her passed out and naked at a party began to circulate online. The images went viral, as did the hashtag #jadapose, which was used to tag images imitating her. Then Jada's supporters hijacked the hashtag to lend emotional support and to push back against the bullies. “Man, does this demonstrate what a double-edged sword social media can be when it comes to issues of assault and bullying,” wrote Marcotte, explaining how Jada then decided to go public with her identity. Because she was already in the public eye, Jada now had a platform from which to speak out against sexual assault.