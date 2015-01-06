Conservatives Know the Latest Obamacare Challenge Is Weak—That's Why They're Trying to Spin John Roberts

To support such a strong claim, Suderman omits the fact that a significant majority of the federal judges that have already considered the challenge have sided with the government, and neglects to cite the many ACA provisions that, at the very least, render the statute ambiguous. His article is a fitting representation of the conservative media’s more general tendency to sideline good news about Obamacare and hype the bad. But in this case it serves a purpose larger than feeding public misgivings about the law. When it comes to King, conservatives can’t confess to any doubt, because if there’s any doubt, then the government wins.

Of course, if the challengers’ case were as airtight as they all claim, they wouldn’t need to engage in elaborate efforts to control the narrative surrounding the consequences of a ruling on their behalf. They wouldn’t need to downplay the potential disruptions, or chastise liberals for playing them up. They would just win. The problem they face isn’t that conservative justices are squishes who will ignore the law when enforcing it would be too painful, and hand liberals a victory in the process. The problem is that their case is garbage.

If you believe that the King challenge is garbage—clever garbage, perhaps, but garbage nonetheless—and you think John Roberts is aware enough to smell the garbage, then the consequences suddenly become very relevant. Justices shouldn’t vouchsafe bad arguments under any circumstances, but they’re more likely to play along if the repercussions are likely to be modest.