The Oil Industry's Top Priority in 2015 Isn't the Keystone Pipeline

The fate of the Keystone XL pipeline has dominated politics for the first few weeks of 2015, and it will continue to do so after the Senate follows the House's lead in passing legislation that fast-tracks its construction. The oil industry continues to campaign for the pipeline, but thanks to plummeting gas prices and a glut of oil production, a new issue is emerging as its top priority for 2015: scrapping a 40-year-old ban on crude oil exports.

“Perhaps no issue better captures the potential and ongoing tension between America’s 20th-century energy reality—a reality of scarcity and dependence—versus our 21st-century reality — one of abundance and energy leadership,” American Petroleum Institute President Jack Gerard said last week.

The policy has been in effect since the 1970s, following a spike in oil prices during the Arab oil embargo. The first cracks in the ban appeared last year, when the Obama administration allowed lightly processed crude oil to be exported. This has emboldened GOP calls for a full repeal. On Monday, according to Politico, Senator Ted Cruz announced his plans to offer an amendment to the Keystone XL bill that would end the ban. The initiative has some powerful allies, including Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Chairwoman Lisa Murkowski, who has steered efforts to introduce a lift-the-ban bill in Congress. Recently, the industry stepped up its political push when 16 oil companies formed a first-ever lobbying group, Producers for American Crude Oil Exports, focused solely on that outcome.

This isn’t as clear cut a partisan issue as Keystone. It unites environmental Democrats with refinery companies, which have seen profits surge as a result of rising domestic oil production. Even some Republican politicians are wary of lifting it, because the majority of voters prefer keeping it in place. According to a poll conducted by the liberal Center for American Progress, more than two-thirds of both parties would rather see the U.S. prioritize expanding refinery capacity over changing policy on crude oil exports. It would be disastrous politically if the repeal were followed by a gas-price spike.