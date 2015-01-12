Vox's Matt Yglesias Is Right About France's National Front

At Vox Monday, Matt Yglesias penned a piece after reading the party platform of France’s far-right party, the National Front, and discovering that its critique of the European Union is correct. It took only a few minutes for Twitter to erupt in outrage:

i am smashing my head into the wall http://www.vox.com/2015/1/12/7531357/national-front-platform ... — davidlsims

Americans! Please do not treat the fascism in Europe as an intellectual curiosity to play devil's advocate with http://www.vox.com/2015/1/12/7531357/national-front-platform ... — alexhern

I'd hard to stay mad at Yglesias, he's like a brain-damaged kitten - so helpless, so slow, so innocent http://www.vox.com/2015/1/12/7531357/national-front-platform ... — alimhaider

You’ll notice that none of these tweets (or the many others you can find by searching Twitter) actually argue that Yglesias is wrong or that the National Front’s critique is incorrect. Instead, the implicit argument is that Yglesias shouldn’t even take the National Front’s platform seriously. That’s a mistake—and it indirectly makes the party stronger.

The National Front, which is led by Marine Le Pen, has extreme views on immigration and uses anti-Muslim vitriol for political advantage. That's presumably why French President Francois Hollande excluded Le Pen and her party from Sunday’s march against terrorism in Paris. As The New Republic's Elaine Teng explained, that was a mistake. It only further substantiated Le Pen’s message that the French government is not inclusive—a message that undermined the national unity march.

Conservatives mocking Yglesias and ignoring his economic argument are making a similar mistake. The National Front’s critique of the E.U. holds that the Eurozone's monetary union is an economic disaster and their solution is to break the whole thing apart. “They rightly say that the inability of Eurozone member states to conduct independent monetary policy ‘condemns the people to austerity plans that do nothing but exacerbate the crisis,’” Yglesias writes.