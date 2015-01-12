Vox's Matt Yglesias Is Right About France's National Front

The National Front, which is led by Marine Le Pen, has extreme views on immigration and uses anti-Muslim vitriol for political advantage. That's presumably why French President Francois Hollande excluded Le Pen and her party from Sunday’s march against terrorism in Paris. As The New Republic's Elaine Teng explained, that was a mistake. It only further substantiated Le Pen’s message that the French government is not inclusive—a message that undermined the national unity march.

Conservatives mocking Yglesias and ignoring his economic argument are making a similar mistake. The National Front’s critique of the E.U. holds that the Eurozone's monetary union is an economic disaster and their solution is to break the whole thing apart. “They rightly say that the inability of Eurozone member states to conduct independent monetary policy ‘condemns the people to austerity plans that do nothing but exacerbate the crisis,’” Yglesias writes.

That has hurt the individual economies of all of the Eurozone countries. Due to Germany’s unfounded fears of inflation, the European Central Bank (ECB) has been hesitant to use unconventional monetary policy tools, like the Federal Reserve did with its large-scale asset purchases. It was been slow to cut short-term interest rates and even foolishly raised them in 2011 when oil prices rose. All of this has made it significantly harder for Greece, Italy, France and other E.U. nations to recover from the Great Recession. Instead, the ECB and European Commission have demanded strict “structural reforms”—spending cuts and tax increases—that have done little to fix the underlying issues in the economy and more to fuel political unrest.