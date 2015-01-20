What Obama Should Say in His State of the Union But Probably Won't

The guardians of such things consider it rude and improper for the president to lecture or lobby the Supreme Court in a State of the Union address, as Obama did in 2010 when he scolded the justices for gutting campaign finance law. But Obama needn’t address the justices directly. Only legislators, and perhaps, the unsavory actors asking the Court to accomplish for them what they’ve failed to accomplish through political channels.

The two-part message would combine classic State of the Union positivity with a clear warning to conservatives to be careful what they wish for. First, the sensible proposition: Congress should take this issue out of the Court’s hands. It makes no sense to leave nine million insurance beneficiaries and the individual and small group health insurance markets in three dozen states facing tremendous uncertainty at the whim of the Court. If Congress were to pass a one sentence bill affirming what everyone knows, it would moot the case, and thus end the uncertainty.

To do this, Obama wouldn't have to say that the law should be changed substantively, only that its existing intent and meaning should be expressly affirmed. Without jeopardizing the government’s position, he could lament the fact that a cadre of conservative movement activists has seized upon a single phrase in the law, stripped from context, to wrest insurance away from millions through the courts. Why run that risk when Congress could guarantee relief with a single sentence?