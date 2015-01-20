What Obama Should Say in His State of the Union But Probably Won't

In recognition of the fact that the State of the Union address, as typically imagined and delivered, is a historical anachronism, President Obama has been going around the country spoiling his own speech. Two hundred years later, it’s pretty easy for the president to occasionally apprise Congress of the state of the union (if that were really its sole purpose, he’d restore the practice of delivering written state of the union memos to Capitol Hill). But it’s hard as ever to focus Congress’ attention on anything. The State of the Union only really makes sense in 2015 as the crescendo of an advocacy campaign.

If Obama breaks news Tuesday night, it will be information withheld for some strategic purpose—perhaps where the element of surprise will create shock value in excess of any dividends he expects from dribbling out spoilers.

That’s not how you build support for most policy initiatives, like subsidizing community college tuition or taxing inherited wealth. You can’t marshal public sentiment by keeping things secret. It only makes sense when the intended audience isn’t the millions watching on television but the thousand-or-so people watching from inside the House of Representatives. And conveniently, all of the people who control the fate of Affordable Care Act subsidies will be in attendance.

The King v. Burwell challenge is an impressive blow for the preposterous idea that judges should scold legislators for exhibiting awkward statutory draftsmanship. The obvious venue for anyone genuinely concerned that the ACA text doesn’t technically authorize insurance subsidies in states that haven’t set up their own exchanges is Congress. With a single sentence, Congress could stipulate that the law does indeed authorize premium subsidies in exchanges established by both states and the federal government.