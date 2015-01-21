President Obama Mentioned the Keystone Pipeline for the First Time in Six States of the Union

President Obama made a quick reference to the Keystone XL pipeline in his State of the Union speech Tuesday night—the first time the six-year-old debate merited a mention in his annual address. Environmentalists are cheering it, but Obama actually never framed Keystone as an environmental issue. He framed it as an infrastructure debate, instead.

“21st century businesses need 21st century infrastructure — modern ports, stronger bridges, faster trains and the fastest internet,” he said. “Democrats and Republicans used to agree on this. So let’s set our sights higher than a single oil pipeline.”

By mentioning Keystone in the context of infrastructure, Obama was rebutting Republicans’ favorite argument for the pipeline: They say Obama is blocking thousands of temporary construction jobs along with necessary infrastructure by delaying TransCanada’s Keystone proposal. In response, Obama argued for "a bipartisan infrastructure plan that could create more than 30 times as many jobs per year, and make this country stronger for decades to come."

It's not surprising he'd weigh in now, given how Keystone has dominated the first few weeks of debate in the new Republican Congress. Lately, Obama has sounded skeptical of the pipeline’s economic benefits, but we still don't have many clues as to how he will decide Keystone's final fate in coming months.