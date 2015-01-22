Republicans Have Found a New Way to Attack the Obama Economy. Americans Won't Buy It.

But it definitely worsened under him. The recession officially ended in 2009, and the participation rate still has not recovered. There was good news in 2014 on that front: the rate finally stabilized. Since retiring baby boomers are pushing the LFPR down, the stabilization of the rate indicates that the improving economy is causing some workers to reenter the labor market. But it took a long time to reach this point and there's no sign that the rate will actually begin rising either. We’re rapidly reaching the point where many of those cyclical reasons outlined above are becoming structural ones—that Americans who dropped out of the labor market because of the economy won’t reenter it even as the economy improves. The evidence shows, for instance, that people collecting Social Security Disability Insurance aren’t coming back to the labor market. As the participation rate stays flat, it’s becoming clear that the same goes for the millions of Americans who exited the labor force, too discouraged to seek work. Many of them have seen their skills eroded and are no longer appealing candidates for any job. The permanent loss of these workers from the labor force is one of the greatest long-term costs of the Great Recession.

If Obama's economic agenda was ineffective at spurring the recovery, then yes, he should be blamed for the loss of these workers—and that’s what Republicans are trying to argue. But Obama’s economic record is quite strong, given the political opposition he faced from the GOP. Economists widely agree that the stimulus helped the economy, and Republicans hindered the recovery by using the debt ceiling as a hostage-taking device and extracting policy concessions—most notably, the sequester—that have hurt growth. (Obama erred by even negotiating with the GOP. He learned that lesson the hard way.)

It's easy to point to an unemployment rate at 7 or 8 percent as proof that the president’s policies have failed to revive the economy. Republicans took that approach for the first six years of Obama’s presidency. As a political strategy, it made sense, even if the Great Recession—which pre-dated Obama's election—was truly to blame. Republicans can no longer make that argument, as the unemployment rate sits at 5.6 percent now, so they've turned to the labor force participation rate as proof that Obamanomics has failed.

Republicans were right that a 7 percent unemployment rate was unacceptable. They’re also right that a declining labor force participation rate is unacceptable. But once again, they’re wrong to lay the blame on Obama—and it's going to be a lot harder to convince Americans to worry about a declining LFPR than it was the rising unemployment rate. Americans are beginning to feel optimistic about the economy, and it'll take more than an acronym and finger-pointing to reverse that trend.