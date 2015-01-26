Back in October 2012, right before President Barack Obama won reelection, conservatives accused him of doctoring the unemployment rate for his own political gain. "Unbelievable jobs numbers..these Chicago guys will do anything..can't debate so change numbers," Jack Welch, the former CEO of General Electric, tweeted after the October jobs report came out.

It was a serious accusation with no basis in reality—and it's making a comeback.

Former Texas Governor Rick Perry, who spoke at Saturday's Iowa Freedom Summit hosted by Representative Steve King, revived the line Monday. “It’s been massaged, it’s been doctored,” he said of the unemployment rate, according to Bloomberg Politics’s Dave Weigel.

Perry says official unemployment rate is unreliable: “It’s been massaged, it’s been doctored.” — daveweigel (@daveweigel) January 26, 2015

There's still no evidence of that. In fact, the conservative argument makes no sense. In 2012, the unemployment rate fell from 8.3 percent in January to 7.8 percent in October, a drop of five percentage points. It rose again in December 2012, and it fell from 8.0 percent in January 2013 to 7.2 percent that October, a drop of eight percentage points. If the White House is doctoring the unemployment rate for political purposes, why did it fall so much more in 2013, the year after Obama’s reelection, than in 2012?