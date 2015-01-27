Republicans Are So Desperate, They're Blaming Obama for Income Inequality

But over the past week we have gotten a taste of what the new Republican attacks on the Obama economy will look like. One argument posits that Obama’s policies are responsible for the decline in the labor force participation rate. I took that one apart last week. Over the weekend, though, Republicans used a different attack: Obama is responsible for increased inequality. “Frankly, the president's policies have made income inequality worse,” House Speaker John Boehner said on CBS’s “60 Minutes,” citing Obamacare as a reason for growing inequality. Other Republicans, like Mitt Romney, have suddenly discovered that inequality is a pressing problem.

The GOP’s goal is to show that they care about lower- and middle-class Americans and to convince them that the Democrats don’t care about them. But that's all this is—strategic political rhetoric. They have no evidence for their claim that Obama has increased income inequality. It may have worsened during his presidency, but it undoubtedly would have been much worse without him.

Inequality has worsened during Obama’s presidency for one simple reason: We went through a nasty recession and are only now seeing the beginning of a widespread recovery. That recovery, so far, has benefited the rich considerably. The stock market is at record heights and corporate coffers are full. Main Street hasn’t seen that recovery. Real wages are still stagnant for the majority of Americans and millions of Americans remain unemployed. A stronger recovery would deliver more of those gains to the middle- and lower-class. In other words, the real question is whether Obamanomics helped the recovery or whether it would have been better with different policies.