Americans Support Scientists—They Just Don't Want to Listen to Them

Last May, comedian and late-night talk show host John Oliver tore apart media coverage of human-induced climate change on his show “Last Week Tonight,” bringing a statistical representation of scientists who do and don’t subscribe to the theory in for a debate. Three representatives for the skeptics and 97 scientists who represented the other side piled onto the stage.

“You don’t need people’s opinions on a fact,” Oliver said about pundits’ coverage of the public’s wary perception of climate change. “The debate on climate change should not be whether or not it exists, but what we should do about it.”

Just as Oliver’s critique of climate change coverage demonstrated a gap in opinion between the public and scientists, a recent study conducted by the Pew Research Center and the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) has found that there are also striking differences in perception between the general public and scientists on a range of other scientific topics, such as genetically modified foods, human evolution, vaccination, and offshore drilling.

“What we’re surprised by is both the size of those differences and the extent of those differences,” said Cary Funk, the lead author of the study and associate director of science research at Pew. Funk says the team tried to cover as broad an array of topics as possible in creating the study. “To see that pattern quite consistently was quite surprising,” she said.