Americans Support Scientists—They Just Don't Want to Listen to Them

Just as Oliver’s critique of climate change coverage demonstrated a gap in opinion between the public and scientists, a recent study conducted by the Pew Research Center and the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) has found that there are also striking differences in perception between the general public and scientists on a range of other scientific topics, such as genetically modified foods, human evolution, vaccination, and offshore drilling.

“What we’re surprised by is both the size of those differences and the extent of those differences,” said Cary Funk, the lead author of the study and associate director of science research at Pew. Funk says the team tried to cover as broad an array of topics as possible in creating the study. “To see that pattern quite consistently was quite surprising,” she said.

The largest gap in opinion concerns genetically modified foods. Only 37 percent of the public view genetically modified foods as safe to eat; 88 percent of scientists consider them innocuous. Another large gap is in human evolution: 98 percent of scientists say they believe humans have evolved over time, but only 65 percent of the public agrees.